Early week heavy rain only brings a little relief in ongoing drought conditions across northern Illinois

The latest drought monitor released Thursday morning from the National Drought Mitigation Center continues to show moderate to severe drought conditions over much of the region.

Moderate drought conditions still extend from the far northwest corner of Illinois through Ogle, DeKalb and McHenry counties, while severe drought conditions have been pushed back just a little and are now covering far northeast corner of Winnebago, far northern Boone and McHenry counties. Those are the locations that have seen a little improvement within the last week. The drought monitor is put together every Tuesday and then released to the public on Thursday. We’ll have to wait to see if, througout the week, the rain helped a little with the release of the drought monitor next week.

As Meteorologist Joey Marino discussed in an earlier post, the rainfall for the month of August has actually been more than the total monthly precipitation for each month this year! Our year-to-date rainfall total is just a little over 15 inches of rain, still nine inches below where we need to be. Following an active start to the week, high pressure will settle in over the weekend keeping much of the area dry. It will also help push out the higher humidity, making it feel much more comfortable into next week. The next chance for rain doesn’t appear to arrive until the middle to end of next week.