Early Week Storms?:

Similar to how the beginning of last week panned out, this week kicks off with an opportunity for a few strong to severe storms.

Thankfully, they won’t be as widespread and as intense as the multiple rounds that came through on the 4th of July. Now, today’s threat does look to come in two rounds. The first being ahead of the cold front in which we may see a few showers and isolated thunderstorms into the mid-to late morning hours.

This all depends on if the thunderstorm cluster that is sliding into central Iowa this morning can sustain itself on approach. The second opportunity comes with a slightly higher risk for a few stronger storms as the cold front passes through this afternoon.

For both rounds, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the Stateline, with the exception of extreme southwest Dekalb County, under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather.

Again, thunderstorm coverage is not expected to be widespread, but more scattered across the local area. Storm coverage may actually increase once the cold front passes with storms impacting areas to the south of Chicago and northwest Indiana.

Strong winds and hail would be the primary concern if severe storms were to develop. Make sure you remain ‘weather aware’ during the day Monday with the risk for severe weather. We’ll continue to keep you updated throughout the day.

Little Rain Chances to Follow:

Behind today’s cold front, a slightly cooler, and drier air-mass settles in. This brings a mixture of clouds and sun for Tuesday, with highs back near seasonable-levels in the lower 80s.

Another cold front sliding through late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will result in the only below-average day of the next seven. Conditions remain dry into the middle of the week, and humidity levels remain comfortable. Thursday looks beautiful with wall-to-wall sunshine featured from start to finish. Highs will once again peak in the lower 80s before climbing into the weekend.