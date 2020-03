The National Weather Service has rated the tornado that moved through central Ogle County Saturday night as an EF-1, with peak winds estimated at 100mph. The tornado touched down two miles east of Oregon around 9:13pm and was on the ground for 7 miles as it traveled to the northeast, just before lifting southwest of Stillman Valley around 9:24pm.

The tornado traveled mostly over rural areas damaging trees and power line, but did damage a few outbuildings and barns.