The ongoing drought continues to fuel the warmth being felt across the region. Temperatures Monday warmed into the middle and upper 80s, with this pattern expected to continue for the next several days.

The heat and lack of rainfall have also had an impact on the drought, which is likely to get worse before getting any better. The dry ground and lack of any deep gulf moisture has kept dew point temperatures (and humidity) low over the last several weeks. It also means that we haven’t had much rainfall.

Northeast winds are expected to increase slightly during the day Tuesday, gusting 20-25 mph. The drier air mass, gusty winds, and high heat will lead to an elevated fire risk for some during the afternoon. Please limit any outdoor burning during the day Tuesday as relative humidity values are forecast to fall below 40% throughout the day.