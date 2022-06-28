Temperatures Tuesday afternoon warmed into the low to mid 80s, reaching 85 degrees in Rockford. Skies were quick to turn partly cloudy late morning and early afternoon, but were also quick to clear during the evening. Winds will remain from the south Tuesday night holding temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday will be a dry, but warm, afternoon as high temperatures climb into the upper 80s. Winds will increase even further following a warm front Wednesday night, gusting 30-35 mph during the afternoon Thursday. This will push temperatures into the low 90s Thursday afternoon. Despite the strong southwest wind during the day, dew point temperatures will remain in the upper 50s. This will cause relative humidity values to drop below 40% throughout much of the day, if not lower.

The combination of strong winds, high temperatures and low dew point temperatures could elevate the fire risk for Thursday afternoon. This means that any outdoor burning should be limited during the afternoon and evening as fires could spread quickly given the weather conditions and dry vegetation. Rain showers are set to move in with a cold front Friday.