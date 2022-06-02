Thursday was just a picture perfect afternoon with nearly full sunshine and temperatures warming into the mid 70s. There has been a light breeze from the northwest, but both the wind and clouds should decrease following the setting sun Thursday evening.

Friday will be almost a carbon copy of Thursday; temperatures warming into the mid and upper 70s, partly cloudy skies and a northwest breeze. The breeze, however, will be slightly stronger during the afternoon as gusts could top 25-30 mph.

The combination of the wind, dry air – dew points in the low 40s (perhaps upper 30s) – and warm temperatures may support a slightly elevated fire risk in areas that haven’t received much rainfall recently. Relative humidity values during the late morning and afternoon will range between 25-35% which is fairly low. So while you’ll want to make sure you get out and enjoy the beautiful afternoon Friday, if your outdoor plans include any burning please make sure you’re being cautious and careful.