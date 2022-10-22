Once again there is an elevated fire risk across northwest Illinois Saturday afternoon as temperatures warm, south to southwest winds increase, and relative humidity values drop. The combination of those factors, as well as cured agriculture fields, could cause any fire that develops to spread quickly. Fires may also be hard to contain in this type of environment.

Winds should diminish after sunset. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. Even though we have dry conditions Saturday, farmers are urged to be cautious during harvest.