Elevated fire risk Sunday

Strong southerly winds Sunday afternoon have helped temperatures climb into the mid 60s area wide. While the warmer weather may have had you wanting to get out and do some yard work this afternoon, it’s best to hold off on any outdoor burning until the winds subside a bit.

Relative humidity values Sunday dropped to under 30 percent for many locations in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. This dry air combined with the warm temperatures, strong southerly winds and dry vegetation have increased the fire risk for Sunday. This means there is an elevated risk for brush fires through early evening.

Burning that is not closely monitored or conducted by professionals, along with any sparks from off-road vehicles, could easily turn into brush fires. Please hold off on any outdoor burning this afternoon and evening. Relative humidity values will increase Monday as moisture increases ahead of rain showers that’ll move in for Tuesday.