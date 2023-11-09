The combination of strong west winds and wall-to-wall sunshine Thursday afternoon warmed temperatures into the mid-50s. Not a significant climb above average, but still an overall comfortable November afternoon.

However, that combination along with low relative humidity values has elevated the fire risk across a portion of northern Illinois. This risk will last through sunset when winds begin to subside, and we see a slight increase in cloud cover through the overnight. Any fire that does develop could spread rapidly due to dry grass and lingering unharvested crops. Outdoor burning the rest of the evening is not advised.