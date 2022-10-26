Tuesday’s Rain:

Yesterday’s rainfall was welcomed with open arms given the fact that a portion of the Stateline is now reporting abnormally dry conditions. Overall, rainfall totals for most of our local airports landed in the .25″-.75″ range, with DeKalb coming in with the highest total of .81″. While a few showers did linger into the early hours of Wednesday, this event looks to fully come to a close before sunrise, with an elongated dry spell to follow.

Dry Moving Forward:

Behind yesterday’s rain-maker is an area of high pressure that aims to keep our skies quiet for the remainder of the work week. High temperatures during this stretch look to remain either near or above late-October standards, with low 60s starting Friday. In fact, our next rain chance doesn’t look to slide into the forecast until late in the weekend into early next week. Yes, this will be something we’ll need to slightly keep an eye on for Halloween.

Halloween Sneak Peek:

From what guidance showed this morning, this weak and rather disorganized storm system looks to make it’s way out during the first half of Monday. Hence why I think that the best chance for a passing shower or two will be during the morning hours.

Otherwise, expect a dry and partly cloudy afternoon and evening with highs landing on either side of the 60-degree mark. November looks to begin on a very mild note as a rather potent southwest wind brings temperatures back near that 70-degree mark.