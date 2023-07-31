Evapotranspiration – one of my favorite summertime words. It’s a combination of two processes that take place: evaporation and transpiration. Evaporation is the process of which moisture comes from the ground or soil and is released into the atmosphere. Transpiration is when moisture is released from the plant leaves. This is also referred to as ‘corn sweat’.

During the summer months dew point temperatures will increase, even when there isn’t a big surge of moisture coming from the south. At the height of corn growth, which usually occurs mid to late July through the beginning of August, higher amounts of moisture are released into the atmosphere. Just one acre of corn can release up to 4,000 gallons of water per day. That’s a lot! This causes dew point temperatures to rise quite a bit which in turn will cause the humidity to increase. It’s a big part of the reason why late last week dew point temperatures were in the upper 70s and low 80s. While some of that was aided by moisture moving in from the Gulf and pooling ahead of a cold front, it was also from evapotranspiration. This is what made it feel so uncomfortable outside.

When there are high amounts of moisture in the air the actual air temperature doesn’t rise as much, but it will make it *feel* very hot outside. This is the heat index temperature. The higher the heat index temperature, the more heat stress it puts on our bodies. When there are high amounts of moisture in the atmosphere our bodies are not able to cool as efficiently. This is because the sweat on our skin isn’t allowed to evaporate, holding the heat close to our bodies. It can also cause nighttime temperatures to remain elevated, leaving little room for relief from the humidity during the day.

We will begin to see the evapotranspiration rates decrease towards late August and into the Fall season as we near harvest season.