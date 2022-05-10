Temperatures boosted to an above average temperature pattern to kick off the work week across the Stateline. The warm trend will continue the next few days. We also had lots of sunshine as we started the work week off. As we dip into the next few days, some sunshine will stick around, but there is also a chance for a couple isolated showers the next few days.

Temperatures will continue to rise through the remainder of Tuesday. Heat index values will be near the 100-degree mark Tuesday afternoon and evening, warmer than air temperatures. Drink plenty of water if you are planning on being outside for long hours and use sunscreen several times during the day. We will continue to track much higher humidity levels and dew points this week so it will feel muggy outside just like it did Monday.

The Storm Prediction Center has brought the slight risk (level two out of five) down to the Wisconsin/Illinois border. There is a better chance at seeing a few storms with this system as a cold front dips further into Southern Wisconsin, with a few of these storms moving through Northern Illinois Tuesday night.

Places across the Stateline could see a few areas of heavy rain, gusty winds, and thunder this evening into tonight. Most of the storms look to break up in the early evening hours as they enter the Stateline. By around 8-9pm a few more showers start to develop, then this line of showers looks to gain a little bit of strength where a few storms may develop Tuesday night off to the northeast.

Winds were very gusty on Monday but they will come down some Tuesday between 10-20mph with gusts slightly stronger than that. The change to the mainly southerly flow opposed to our southeasterly flow Monday, will allow temperatures to rise even more Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Other days to watch will be Wednesday and Thursday as there are chances of showers and storms off to the northwest.