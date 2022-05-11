Record Warmth Tuesday:

Dangerous summer-like heat made it’s presence well known Tuesday afternoon as high temperatures soared into the lower 90s. The high in Rockford reached 92 degrees, breaking the previous record of 91 degrees set back in 2011. This type of excessive heat comes a month ahead of schedule as Rockford typically doesn’t see it’s first 90-degree day until June 11th. With that being said, this heat and humidity doesn’t look to budge much over the next few days as strong ridging aloft remains firmly in place.

Another Hot Day Ahead:

Wednesday kicks off with potentially record warmth as temperatures look to fall into the lower 70s. The current highest minimum temperature for May 10th is 65-degrees set back in 1979. This warm start to the day is a sign for things to come as temperatures will quickly soar into the upper 80s and low 90s for the second straight day. As of this morning’s forecast, our forecast high of 91-degrees would tie the record high for May 11th which was also set back in 2011.

And just like Tuesday, the heat index could reach the mid to upper 90s area wide Wednesday. Sunshine looks to dominate our skies from start to finish. However, an isolated thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out, especially around the mid-day hours. No issues for the evening commute as conditions remain dry. Partly cloudy skies stick around for the overnight hours with temperature again falling into the lower 70s.

Excessive Heat Sticks Around:

Record warmth will be achievable once again on Thursday as highs soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s. More of the same can be expected as skies remain sunny, with a bit of southerly breeze developing by the afternoon. Highs to end the work week will peak in the upper 80s before cooling a bit over the weekend.

A cold front swinging through Saturday night into Sunday will drop our highs into the lower 70s for not only Sunday, but into the early portion of next week. Until then, make sure heat safety is a big priority, especially if you or someone you know has to be outside for a prolonged period of time. Stay hydrated, dress lightly, and take frequent breaks in the shade!