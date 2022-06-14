Dangerous Heat Inbound:

A strong warm front lifting into the Stateline from the south allowed temperatures to soar into the lower 90s Monday afternoon. For those keeping score, it’s the sixth time in 2022 that temperatures at the Rockford Airport reached the 90° mark. Unfortunately, this was only the beginning of this dangerously hot & humid stretch.

Heat Alerts:

Earlier this morning, the National Weather Service placed Stephenson, Jo-Daviess, Carroll, Whiteside, Ogle, Lee, and Dekalb counties under an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING, leaving the rest of the region under a HEAT ADVISORY. Both of which continue until 8PM Wednesday.

Temperatures this afternoon will have no issue soaring into the upper 90s, especially when you take into account today’s abundant sunshine and organized southwest wind. That, along with very the very humid air that will be in place will allow heat index values to range between 100° and 110°. Wednesday will also be a hot day. But with slightly lower dew point temperatures, the heat index may not be quite as high, although still expected to be over 100 degrees in some spots.

Know the Signs:

Not only will this upcoming heat be extremely uncomfortable, it’s likely to be dangerous, and could even prove life-threatening. That’s why it’s going to be VERY important, especially if you are someone who works or has to be outside, to make heat safety a huge priority.

Remember to dress in lightweight, light colored clothes, to take frequent and lengthy breaks in the shade, and of course remain hydrated. If possible, try to schedule more strenuous activities either in the morning or at night when the heat isn’t at its peak. A cold front will pass Wednesday night giving us our next chance for a few storms, some of which could produce some stronger winds during the late evening.