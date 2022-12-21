The entire Stateline is under a Winter Storm Warning. This will go in effect Wednesday night/Thursday morning and last through Saturday early morning.

Snow moves in by 6-7pm for western Stateline cities first such as Galena and Savanna. This will then move further east making it to the Rockford area between 9-11pm. For areas towards McHenry and DeKalb Counties (far eastern portions of the Stateline) after 11pm.

There will be major impacts to travel Thursday and Friday making it life-threatening to even go out so avoid traveling if at all possible. The biggest impacts due to our northwest wind will be on north/south roads but there will also be some impacts on east/west roads as well. If you have to go out, make sure to have an emergency kit prepared and ready to go and a full tank of gas. Wind chills are expected to reach as low as -25 to even -35 degrees Friday morning. Thursday evening and into Friday morning blizzard-like conditions are still possible with the strong winds that are anticipated.

As far as snowfall totals go, this is still subject to change a little bit, but it’s likely much of the area will see about 3-7″ of snowfall. Although snowfall estimates are not super high, it’s the rapid drop in temps Thursday night allowing for wet surfaces to quickly ice over AND strong winds blowing the snow that’ll be very dangerous.

Power outages are not completely out of the question due to the dangerous winds that could gust to 55 mph. Also be sure to remember to avoid spending time outdoors if you can or find warming shelters. Be sure to dress in multiple layers if you have to be out long Friday and through Christmas Weekend and do not leave any skin exposed. Frostbite can happen in as little as 10 minutes with the wind chills that are in the forecast.

Temperatures Wednesday afternoon made it into the lower to mid 20s in Rockford and southward but areas to the northwest like Monroe only made it into the teens. Wind chills were in place once again Wednesday in most areas, but wind chills will be dangerously low Thursday night into Friday morning and even into Christmas Weekend.

Temperatures will not fall much Wednesday night. We will stay in the mid 20s across the Stateline. Wednesday temperatures will be warmest after midnight and falling through the remainder of the day. Temperatures will fall to around 5 degrees at 5pm Thursday evening. Temperatures are forecast to only make it to around 0 degrees Friday, Christmas Eve around 7, and Christmas Day around 10. Overnight lows will also get very dangerous as they are going to be below zero Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights.