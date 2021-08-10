Extreme Heat, Followed by Second Round of Severe Weather Potential

Monday’s Severe Weather:

Yesterday sure was a busy day across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, as the combination of an M.C.V and a warm front helped pop up a round of severe thunderstorms. Overall, the Storm Prediction Center has received 18 tornado reports, 10 of which occurred in our forecast area. We’re not out of the woods just yet, as Tuesday features a 1-2 punch by the lovely mother nature. Not only is she throwing another round of severe weather our way, the extreme heat comes along for the ride.

Heat Advisory:

With much of your Tuesday remaining quiet, let’s dive into the extreme heat first. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for the Stateline in it’s entirety beginning at noon, lasting until 7PM this evening. The combination of afternoon highs in the low 90s, and dew points in the low 70s will allow the heat index to sit near or over the 100° mark multiple times during the afternoon hours. If you plan to be outdoors, please make sure to make heat safety a big priority. The heat and humidity, along with a little bit of sunshine, will help bring plenty of fuel for a secondary round of thunderstorms to develop late this afternoon. And yes, we are talking about the potential for thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe.

On To The Next Threat:

Along with the Heat Advisory, the Storm Prediction Center has placed areas north of Interstate-88 under an Enhanced Risk (level 3 of 5) for severe weather. Guidance does show much of Tuesday remaining quiet under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Once we inch closer towards the evening commute, thunderstorms look to fire across northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Thanks to the abundance of instability in the atmosphere, these storms will be quick to merge into a line or an M.C.S, then take aim at the Stateline.

Storms will begin move in around 4PM-5PM, lasing until 9PM-10PM. Damaging winds and large hail will be the biggest concerns, followed by a very low risk for brief tornadoes. Oddly enough, today severe weather potential is scheduled to occur on the one year anniversary of derecho that swept through Iowa and Illinois last year in August, causing billions of dollars in damage in the process. Thunderstorm chances look to come to an end before midnight, with partly.mostly skies remaining into Wednesday.