Temperatures are well below zero and wind chills are pushing -30 to -40 degrees across the majority of the Stateline. The wind chill even in Sterling is down to -42 degrees this morning.

Not only the cold this morning but road conditions are still not the best. We have partially to mostly covered roads across the Stateline. Blowing and drifting snow especially on north/south roads and open areas is allowing for some spots to still be completely covered early Sunday morning. There are plenty of both slick and icy spots so allow for plenty of extra time if you have to be out.

A WIND CHILL WARNING is in place across northern Illinois until 12:00pm Monday afternoon. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place across southern Wisconsin until 12:00pm Monday, wind chills are still extremely dangerous up in Green, Rock, and Walworth Counties and needs to be taken seriously.

Frostbite can happen in as few as 10 minutes with minimum wind chill values of -25 to -35 degrees and the forecast will likely fall lower than that some nights. Dangerous cold is even hazardous while traveling. Have extra layers, cover exposed skin, have an emergency kit at home and on the road in your vehicle.

It is very likely that some areas across the Stateline do not come above 0 degrees until Wednesday morning. The brutal cold continues, and wind chills will be well below zero the next few nights. Air temperatures will be as low as -15 to -20 Sunday night and likely -10 to -15 Tuesday night. We’ll see a bit of “warmer air” move in on Wednesday and Thursday when temperatures could finally make it to the positive double digits but there is another chance of snow that will move during that timeframe.