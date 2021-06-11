Extremely Hot Friday, Cold Front Moves in Over the Weekend

Extremely Hot Stretch:

Just when you think we couldn’t get any hotter. we followed Wednesday’s record-breaking heat by almost breaking another record high. With how widely-scattered yesterday’s thunderstorm activity was, this gave afternoon highs the perfect opportunity to soar into the mid to upper 90s.

Rockford’s official high of 97° not only became the hottest day of the year (so far), but it was also the hottest daily high since July 20th, 2019. So it goes without saying that it’s been some time since the Stateline has experienced extreme heat of this magnitude. With that being said, would you believe me if I told you that today could be just as hot?

90s Continue:

With that being said, would you believe me if I told you that today could be just as hot? Just like the past couple of mornings, the entire region is waking up to an unseasonably mild start, with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Don’t blink, because we can expect afternoon highs to quickly jump back into the upper 90s, with heat indices close to the 100° mark.

If you have any plans to be outside, such as participating in this week’s edition of Rockford’s City Market, please make sure to take the necessary steps to keep you and your family safe. And yes, that means your pets as well. The forecast for City Market is a hot one, with temperatures remaining in the 90s for much of the event. Like everyday this week, the continued heat and humidity will lead to a chance for a late-day isolated thunderstorm or two. Chances remain for the overnight hours ahead of a cold front that changes things up over the weekend.

Weekend Outlook:

While we see 90s continue into the upcoming weekend, thankfully it won’t be quite as hot. In fact, Saturday cold front is expected to slide in a less humid air-mass by Sunday, with dew points dropping into the 50s. Along with the cold front does come a chance for a few isolated t-storms, especially early on in the day. Whatever cloud cover lingers after the cold frontal passage should slowly clear out by the afternoon, with highs topping out in the low 90s. Rain chances on Sunday hold off until late in the day. Although our winds at the surface shift to the northwest post-frontal passage, high temperatures still have the potential to crack the 90° mark. It won’t be until early next week that we will start to feel a bit more comfortable temperature-wise, as highs drop into the 80s.