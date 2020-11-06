Fabulous Sun-Filled Weekend Ahead, Highs Remain in the 70s

Talk about a beautiful stretch of weather. Yesterday’s high of 72° marked the 3rd straight day where temperatures at the Rockford International Airport eclipsed the 70° mark. The record for consecutive 70 degree days during the month of November is 4, set back in 1938, 1978, and in 1999. We’ll likely tie that record today, and break it by tomorrow afternoon, as a ridge of high pressure aloft keeps the sunshine and unseasonably into the upcoming weekend.

Unlike yesterday, cloud cover did not carry on into the pre-dawn hours. Skies remained mostly clear overnight, leading to a much cooler start to our morning. Temperatures for most fell into the low 40s, with a spot or two falling into the low 30s. You’ll want to grab a jacket before you step out the door this morning. But like the past 3 days, you can trade in that jacket for a pair of sunglasses. Other than a few passing clouds, sunshine will dominate our skies into the afternoon. Along with a southwest breeze, the sunshine will allow temperatures to climb into the low 70s for the 4th straight day. Winds throughout the afternoon could gust up to 20-25 mph, but should die down once we arrive into the evening hours. If you’re thinking about heading out to a drive in movie theater, or dining outside, perfect evening for that as temperatures fall into the 50s.

If you’re enjoying this stretch of unseasonably warm weather, it looks to stick around through the weekend. Thanks to a ridge of high pressure developing higher up in the atmosphere, the jet stream has been lifted over southern Canada. With the current position of the jet to our north, your weekend plans won’t be hindered by any rain chances. In fact, rain chances hold off until late Monday evening. Sunshine is expected to dominate our skies once again on Saturday, but will give way to a few more clouds towards the end of the weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will climb into the low 70s. Please, get outside! Go out and enjoy these non-fall-like temperatures while they last! Have a fabulous weekend everyone!