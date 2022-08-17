Days Getting Shorter:

As the autumnal equinox inches closer, the amount of daylight we get to enjoy continues to slowly shrink. Over the next two months, the Stateline loses roughly 2 hours and 49 minutes of daylight.

By the time October 17th rolls around, our sunrise time will be register near 7:15AM while our sunset will end up closer to the 6PM hour. Now, with the 13 hours and 48 minutes of daylight we have today, there will be a good amount of sunshine to enjoy. You just may have to dodge a raindrop or two during the afternoon hours.

Fair Weather Continues:

With skies remaining mostly clear overnight, patchy dense fog will once again be a possibility for the start of our day. Especially in open and low-lying areas. Otherwise, a few morning clouds will give way to partly cloudy skies by the afternoon.

With winds continuing to come off the lake and a little moisture being present, we could see a few isolated sprinkles during the afternoon and evening. In a similar fashion to Tuesday, high temperatures will end up in the lower 80s. Thursday also features a partly cloudy sky, highs in the lower 80s, and the possibility for a shower or two during the afternoon.

Next Storm System:

As of this morning, the storm system that we are tracking for the upcoming weekend is slowly spinning over the central Canadian prairies. As it approaches the Stateline, rain chances will increase overnight Friday into Saturday, with the highest probability for thunderstorm development arriving during the latter half of Saturday. With that being said, rain could be heavy at times.

As far as the severe threat is concerned, it’s a bit too early for specifics. Highs Saturday and Sunday will cool back down into the upper 70s. Once the system is to our east, the weather will slowly quiet down into the early stages of next week.