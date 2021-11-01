Fall chill sticks around through the end of the week; Warming temperatures by the weekend

After one of the top ten warmest Octobers on record for Rockford, November has started off with quite the chill. Highs Monday afternoon reached the mid to upper 40s, nearly 5-10 degrees below average for northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. This following overnight low temperatures that dipped into the upper 20s and low 30s. A Freeze Warning had been issued for a portion of northern Illinois, but no additional freeze warnings will be issued with the upcoming cold as enough lead time had been given advertising the cold.

Monday night will be another unseasonably cold night with overnight lows expected to drop back into the upper 20s. Cloud cover has been slowly increasing from the north turning skies mostly cloudy across the region. Those clouds are tied to an upper level disturbance that brought scattered snow showers across northern Wisconsin during the afternoon. No precipitation, rain or show, is expected tonight as our atmosphere is just too dry. But we will hang on to the cloud cover through much of the overnight.

As the colder air continues to spill across the Midwest and Great Lakes we’ll hold on to below average temperatures through the end of the week. In fact, including today (Monday), temperatures are expected to remain below average for the next five days which would be the first time that has happened since August for Rockford. But by the weekend, and early next week, we will begin to see the numbers warm as a strong ridge of high pressure builds closer to the area.

The outlook for the second week of November, however, favors a higher probability for above average temperatures across much of the middle of the country, with below average temperatures favored across the Southeast and Northwest.

Trends for precipitation also favor a slightly higher probability for below average precipitation for northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, with a higher trend across the South and Southeast. Outlooks even further are suggesting perhaps another pattern change that could bring temperatures back down below average towards the middle of the month.