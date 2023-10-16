We are nearing our peak fall foliage in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin with colors beginning to show a little more over the last week or two. Although, the recent drought conditions have likely caused the colors to be muted a little more than in previous years.

The latest fall foliage report from Explore Fall shows moderate fall colors across the Stateline, with high fall color for north-central Illinois and south-central Wisconsin. Peak and past fall color was noted further north in Wisconsin. So, if you’re looking for a little fall color to enjoy this upcoming weekend, you should be able to see some across north-central Illinois and in southern Wisconsin.

Colors should peak within the next week or two in northern Illinois. While the recent rainfall, cooler nights, and warmer days may have helped with color recently some areas may not experience their full fall color this year.