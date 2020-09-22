Fall kicks off Tuesday, but temperatures continue to warm

High temperatures Monday afternoon warmed into the mid 70s, officially reaching 76 degrees in Rockford. The first day of Fall, Tuesday, will be warm and comfortable with highs just a few degrees warmer – climbing into the upper 70s. Limited moisture during the afternoon will keep it comfortable with relative humidity values below 50 percent. Clouds Wednesday and Thursday may limit just how far temperatures climb but we should remain in the mid 70s, dipping just a little Thursday with the arrival of a cold front.

By Friday that front will lift back north as a warm front, warming temperatures into the low to mid 80s through Saturday. The weekend warmth may not stick around too long as it does look like a pattern chance, even though brief, could bring temperatures down into the 60s for highs as early as Monday, dipping into the low 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s also possible that we could see our first widespread frost during that time, possibly as early as next Tuesday night.