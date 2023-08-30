Temperatures Wednesday afternoon warmed into the low to mid 70s making it feel more like mid to late September, rather than the end of August. While not terribly chilly, it may have felt a little more fall-like for some – especially during the morning.

High pressure moving in from Wisconsin will settle over Michigan later tonight setting the stage for a rather chilly night. Overnight lows will dip into the mid and upper 40s. Thursday will feature plenty of sunshine as highs warm into the upper 70s.

We will continue with the stretch of comfortable nights as dew point temperatures remain low. This means overnight low temperatures the next few nights will fall into the 50s, as afternoon highs warm through the 80s for the start of the weekend.

Drier air across the Great Lakes will keep a lot of the gulf moisture well to the south. High pressure moving into the Southeast late this weekend will turn winds slightly more to the southwest. The end result will be for dew point temperatures to climb slightly, reaching the upper 60s as early as next Monday.

Temperatures will warm through the holiday weekend with highs reaching the low to mid 90s. Dew point temperatures remain low, upper 50s and low 60s, so heat index readings will feel more like the actual air temperature, if not slightly below. The humidity will begin to increase as winds turn more to the southwest early next week. Dry conditions remain straight through the weekend with the next chance for rain not returning until possibly next Wednesday.