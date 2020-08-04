Fall-Like Weather Continues Ahead of Late Week Warmth

If you were scratching your heads yesterday wondering what month it was, I’m not surprised. Rockford saw a very fall-like day yesterday as our official high came to 69°. Just to put that into perspective, that’s the average high for October 1st, not August 3rd. However, if you love this cooler weather pattern, another fall-like day is ahead. And it all began with this morning’s very refreshing start. Thanks to cloud cover slowly clearing out overnight, temperatures this morning “bottomed out” or rapidly dropped into the 50s, something that we haven’t seen since June 25th.

After a cloudy start to the work week, the sunshine returns in full-force today, especially during the morning hours. Sun-filled skies early on will give way to a few clouds by the afternoon, as highs will end up a bit higher than Monday’s high temps. Most locations will climb above the 70° mark, unlike yesterday where we only made it into the upper 60s. In other words, another awesome day to go outside and enjoy the sunshine, and also to have the windows open. Especially with that cool northerly breeze sticking around. Although sustained winds will remain light at 5 to 10 mph, there could be a few gusts that approach 20 mph mark.

As we approach the upcoming weekend, temperatures will slowly climb. You’ll get to enjoy this cooler than average weather pattern for two more days, as highs top out in the upper 70s on Wednesday, and low 80s on Thursday. However, you’ll definitely notice an uptick in the heat late this week, and especially over the weekend. As an area of high pressure slides to the east, warm southerly surface winds will help pull in more moisture and even bring back that summer-like heat.

Highs temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday will climb into the upper 80s, with the possibility of a few spots eclipsing the 90° mark. So it goes without saying that meteorological summer is not done just yet. As far as rain chances are concerned, chances remain limited for the rest of the work week. With the heat and humidity ramping up over the weekend, there will be a chance for a few scattered showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. If you have plans to hit up the great outdoors, don’t cancel those plans just yet as we’re still a few days out. But if you have any outdoor plans today, you got the green light and more.