Fall-Like Weather Settles in Just in Time for the Seasonal Transition

Ready For Fall?:

It sure was a loud night across the Stateline as a strong cold front shoved a round of showers and thunderstorms in from the west. While there were a few “Special Weather Statements” issued by the National Weather Service, a majority of the Stateline area was able to avoid severe weather. Even with the frontal boundary to the east of the region, a stray shower or two remains possible during the morning hours. Otherwise, prepare for cooler days and cooler nights as this frontal passage marks the beginning of a very fall-like stretch.

Cloudy, Breezy Tuesday:

While astronomical fall doesn’t officially begin until 2:20PM Wednesday, we’ll get a little taste of it for the last day of summer. How fitting right? The combination of lingering cloud cover and a robust northwesterly breeze will limit highs to the upper 60s and low 70s. For those that are keeping track, highs this afternoon will top out roughly 15° to 20° cooler than our high temperatures from yesterday. As skies slowly clear out overnight, temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s by the pre-dawn hours Wednesday morning, making for an even cooler start to the day. But the temperature drop doesn’t stop there.

Cooling Down Big-Time:

Guidance continues to show the “coolest” air with this incoming air-mass sliding into the region late tonight into Wednesday morning. Despite a sun-filled forecast, highs will have a tough time climbing out of the 60s for most. If this were to verify, this will the first time since July 8th that the Rockford International Airport observed a 60-degree high. More of the same is expected for Thursday, with a few more clouds filling our skies. Thanks to a low-pressure system occluding over the Great Lakes, there will be a slim chance for a late-day shower or thunderstorm. A slight chance will also be in the works for Friday as a secondary cold front looks to march through the Stateline. Rain chances after that look very very slim.