Fall Returns From Extended Vacation, Frost Potential Towards Weeks End

Did you feel the chill out there? I know I did walking my fur-babies this morning. Fall is back from it’s extended vacation. That’s right! Yesterday’s strong cold front put our temperatures on the chopping block, as all locations woke up to temperatures being 15°-20° cooler.

For kids heading to school this morning, or if you are heading into work, you’ll definitely need a light jacket before stepping out the doorway. This cooler start is a sign for things to come for the upcoming work week, as temperatures remain unseasonably cool into the beginning of October.

After moderate pockets of rain pushed through overnight, the Stateline remains quiet under a mostly cloudy sky. Conditions for the rest of the morning should remain dry, with the exception of an isolated shower or two. With that being said, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to have the umbrella on hand today. The reason I say that is because after a secondary cold front comes in this afternoon, a few scattered showers are possible.

The time frame to keep an eye on the radar will be shortly after mid-day, to about 4-5PM. These showers will be scattered in nature, and will amount to light accumulations. Thanks to expansive cloud cover, and a chilly northwesterly breeze, highs today will be limited to the low 60s. Some spots may only make it into the upper 50s. But dress accordingly, and have an umbrella on hand just in case for this afternoon’s shower chances.

This week is going to be a fall fronts parade, as a stronger cold front is expected to pass through by Wednesday morning. Behind this cold front, a colder air mass will down It may take a while for the cooler air aloft to spill into our atmosphere. By Thursday, highs will tumble down into the upper 50s, with the coldest of the air being felt on Friday.

Highs on Friday look to only climb into the low 50s, which is about 15° to 20° below average. Talk about unseasonably cold. Low temperatures both Thursday night and Friday night look to drop into the mid to upper 30s. What does that tell you? Things will be getting a bit frosty once we head towards weeks end. The best potential for frost will be Friday night into Saturday morning, so make sure that your plants are properly taken care of before hand.



