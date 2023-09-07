Feeling Fall-Like:

Did you feel it folks? Did you feel the little hint of fall that was present afternoon Wednesday? I know I did! Thanks to the rather strong cold front that came through earlier in the day, Rockford came in with a high temperature of 75°. The effects of yesterday’s frontal passage are being felt this morning as temperatures are starting out 5° to as much as 15° cooler.

With thick cloud cover overhead and a light northerly wind in place, expect temperatures to not climb much throughout the day. In fact, highs won’t make it far past the 70° mark, which is normally what the Stateline encounters on average in late-September. Cloud cover sticks around into the first half of the night, with some clearing taking place towards sunrise.

Dry into the Weekend:

Friday begins with a mostly cloudy sky, with partial sunshine emerging by midday, All signs point to skies clearing well before Friday night’s high school football games kick off. In a similar fashion to today, highs will land in the low 70s.

As for the weekend, there’s more great news when it comes to the forecast. Saturday features plenty of sun thanks to an area of high pressure over the Great Lakes. Temperatures climb a smidge, landing close to 80°. Clouds look to increase Sunday as a weak disturbance approaches from the west. This will be the storm system that we will have to monitor for our next chance for rain, with the best chances moving in Monday into Tuesday!