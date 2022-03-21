Warmth Continues:

You couldn’t have asked for a better forecast to ring in astronomical spring. Thanks to a beautiful sun-filled sky and a warm westerly to southwesterly breeze, highs Sunday soared into the low to mid 60s. Well guess what folks? Although we’ll see a few more clouds in the sky today, highs will end up feeling more like mid-May than late-March!

The second day of spring starts off dry, pleasant, and mild with temperatures in the low 40s. A warm front is expected to lift through the region by mid to late morning, allowing our surface winds to turn to the southwest. This along with mixed sunshine will help highs peak near the 70-degree mark! For those who are wondering, Rockford doesn’t see an average high around 70° until the middle of May.

What I’m really trying to get at is … open up those windows and spend time outdoors once your school or work day comes to a close! Shortly after sunset, clouds are expected to thicken up as another storm weather system swings across the Midwest.

Rain Chances Return:

Guidance shows a chance for rain arriving as early as the midnight hour, becoming more widespread by early Tuesday morning. With most of our Tuesday featuring the likelihood for showers, having the rain gear on hand will be a must. The slow-moving nature of this storm system will allowing the chance for scattered showers to continue well into Wednesday. Due to the fact that we’ll have plenty of cloud cover, the chance for showers, and a southeasterly wind, highs both days will land in the low 50s.

On the backside of this week’s rain maker, cooler air will help bring the chance for allow for a few snowflakes, or even just snow showers, to occur during the first half of Thursday morning. When it is all said and done, the area could pick up another .5″ to 1.0″ of rainfall. Although conditions quiet down by the weekend, highs will remain seasonably cool in the mid 40s.