November Climatology:

With the spooks of Halloween now in the rearview mirror, I’d like to welcome you all to November. Or shall I say late September part II with the way our weather pattern is going to shape up. Climatologically, the Rockford Airport registers highs in the low 50s to begin the month. But that won’t nearly be the case this year.

The combination of a very dry atmosphere, plenty of beautiful sunshine, and a rather warm but light wind will help temperatures soar well above early-November standards.

Unseasonably Warm Start:

The first morning of November does feature a bit of a chill as temperatures out the door will be sitting in the mid to upper 30s. With that being said, today will be one of those days where you’ll want the jacket on during the morning but won’t need it during the afternoon!

Underneath an abundance of sunshine, temperatures will quickly soar into the upper 60s, close to 70°. Today’s tranquil weather carries on into tonight, with temperatures falling into the lower 40s prior to sunrise. Yes, you will still need to put on a jacket Wednesday morning.. However, a similar climb in temperatures can be expected, with highs climbing over the 70° mark.

Late Week Rain:

Despite Thursday featuring a bit more cloud cover, especially during the later half of the day, highs will still warm into the lower 70s. In fact, Thursday will be so warm that our forecast high of 73° falls short of the daily record high set back in 1938 by only a few degrees! Forecast models then showcase a slow-moving frontal boundary to our west overnight Thursday into Friday.

It’s during this time in which we will see our next round of showers arrive, with chances lasting through much of the day Friday. Even with rain chances sliding into the mix, a rather gusty south to southwesterly breeze looks to remain intact, allowing temperatures to approach the 70-degree mark. Showers aim to stick around into the first half of the weekend, with temperatures cooling into the low to mid 60s.