Few chances for snow and bouncing temperatures this week

After the light snowfall we received across the Stateline last night, we are tracking a few more chances for light snowfall this week. Before I get into that forecast, I want to recap the previous snow system that brought light snow here, but much heavier snowfall to Iowa. We received close to an inch of snow or just more across the Stateline, but right over the river in Iowa, they were right on the bullseye for this system. Davenport received 4.5 inches of snow while the airport in Des Moines recorded a snowfall of well over a foot!

While we were just on the edge of this system, we still saw minor accumulations and slick roads yesterday evening. This was one of the lesser snowfalls so far this month. We have seen quite a bit of snow this month, especially when we compare that to how much we saw in December. Our temperatures are also quite a bit cooler than they were in December. Overall, December was the 3rd warmest on record and 7.6° above average. Compare that to January, where we have only seen an average temperature of 19.0°.

Now, to our forecast for the next few days. Overnight tonight, temperatures will cool down pretty quick under clearer skies, reaching a low around 10° here in Rockford, and single digits for locations North and West of Rockford. Winds will be a little calmer, so wind chills will not be as much of an issue as they otherwise would be.

Tomorrow, we will see chances for snow return in the afternoon. Overall, accumulations will be light, similar to yesterday’s snowfall for many. Nearly all will see less than an inch in total. This will be enough to cause some minor travel difficulties though, so use caution while driving tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Temperatures tomorrow remain just a bit below average with those chances for snow showers in the afternoon and evening.

Over the rest of the week, we will continue to see temperatures bouncing between above and below average. Tomorrow will be below average, then back to just above average for Monday and Tuesday, and well below average for Wednesday into next weekend. We have a couple chances for snow including tomorrow and Tuesday evening, then not again until next weekend.

