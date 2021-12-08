Few chances of wintry precipitation before the warm-up

We have been abnormally cold these last few days after starting the month abnormally warm. Temperatures continue the roller-coaster trend into the weekend and next week as we will remain cool into the weekend before we see high temperatures nearly 15-20 degrees warmer into next week.

But first, will be dealing with some wintry precipitation tomorrow morning before transitioning to rain by the afternoon. Most of those snow showers will remain North of the viewing area, but don’t count out chances for some snow showers or sleet through the morning.

Temperatures continue to warm into the day Friday as well with the approaching low-pressure system. This system will bring wintry mix to begin in the morning, but that will transition into rain for the afternoon and evening. Some of those rain showers by evening could be heavier at times as well.

This low-pressure system will keep our temperatures on the lower side for Friday, as the warm front looks to set up just South of the Stateline. As the low gets closer, it could bring us some snow showers on the back end Saturday morning, but any snow that does fall will be light and short-lived in nature.

Most of the snow associated with this low-pressure system will remain North and West of the Stateline, as that is the side of winter systems that typically get the most snowfall.

Looking beyond the weekend and into next week, we will see a significant warm up, with the potential for temperatures to be around 15°-20° above average for this time of year. For reference, normal highs should be between 34° and 37° over the next week or so. We could see high temperatures pushing the 60s by the middle and end of next week. The Climate Prediction Center has released this outlook predicting above average temperatures for much of the Eastern half of the country.

We see that warmth beginning to work into the end of our 7-Day forecast, with temperatures steadily increasing into the middle and end of next week.

You can watch the full forecast from this evening below.