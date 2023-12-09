Officially today will mark the 3rd straight day of well above normal temperatures, as highs reached the upper 40s. But those numbers were achieved very early in the day, shortly after midnight. The afternoon was spent seeing temperatures closer to the low and mid-40s.

All of this cooler air is filtering in behind the outgoing weather system that brought the rain Friday night and Saturday morning. Lingering cloud cover will keep our temperatures from falling nearly as far as they would, with some frigid air in the lower levels of the atmosphere tonight. Lows will reach the low 30s and upper 20s for most, with some spots cooling down a bit more where they see clearing take place quicker.

Despite some afternoon sunshine tomorrow, temperatures will be a far cry from the 50s we saw Thursday and Friday. Afternoon highs will settle in the mid-30s for most, under strong cold air advection from the Northwest. Afternoon wind chills may be as cool as the low 20s.

Some additional cool days are in store for the first half of the week under fresh pushes of cold air and high pressure through Wednesday. This may allow some of the clearer nights to be seasonably chilly, with forecast lows in the low 20s both Sunday and Tuesday nights. But as the strongest high pressure moves East, Southerly flow brings milder air back into the region to end the week. Rain chances look to be very few and far between under the influence of high pressure most of the week as well.

The mild and dry weather in likely to stay for a bit longer into December. The Climate Prediction Center is heavily favoring above average temperatures and below average precipitation within 6-10 days from now, and 8-14 days from now. This indicates the chances for a White Christmas here in the Stateline are diminishing quickly as the days go along and the mild forecast becomes more confident.

In the meantime, temperatures have taken a tumble and will stay in the 30s for highs and 20s for lows through Wednesday under the influence of a series of high pressures, before mild air moves in to close out the week. Our next main chance for precipitation does not arrive until next weekend.