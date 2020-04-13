Few Flurries Monday Night – Rain/Snow Mix Possible Tuesday Afternoon

Several upper level disturbances (areas of low pressure located above the surface) will rotate around a large low pressure the next few days bringing a little more unsettled weather to the Stateline. The first of those disturbances is set to move through Monday night. Scattered snow flurries quickly developed late Monday afternoon over Iowa and are currently moving to the east into northwest Illinois. While a few wind-driven flurries are possible through sunset, no accumulations or impacts to travel are expected. Skies will turn partly cloudy after Midnight with temperatures falling into the mid 20s.

Another upper level disturbance will then move in Tuesday bringing with it another chance for scattered snow flurries/showers mid to late morning, and throughout the afternoon. Temperatures at the surface will warm into the low to mid 40s, but quickly drop several thousand feet above. The rapid drop in temperatures will cause the air to quickly rise creating a little instability in the atmosphere during the afternoon, allowing clouds and eventually snow showers, to form. Scattered snow showers, and even some graupel, will be possible during the day Tuesday – similar to what we had last Thursday.

Once that disturbance moves out another one will move in late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, yet again bringing with it the chance for a few scattered snow/rain showers. The overall moisture in the atmosphere is expected to remain rather dry, so any rain or snow shower that develops won’t be much. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side and nearly 15 to 20 degrees below average through Thursday. Southwest winds will then develop by the end of the week, heading into the weekend, giving temperatures a boost back up near 60s degrees for the upcoming weekend.