Another Fall-Like Day:

Fall was definitely in the air on Thursday as highs for most spots peaked in the low 60s. With a little clearing taking place overnight, the first “full” day of Autumn begins with an even cooler morning, with temperatures in the low 40s. Before you head out this morning, make sure to brew up that hot cup of coffee and have an extra layer or two on to stay warm.

Some sunshine is in the works ahead of a weak disturbance that will help gather up clouds into the afternoon. A few spotty sprinkles, or light showers, are possible mid to late Friday afternoon as a warm front nears the region, but any rainfall amounts should remain minimal.

In a similar fashion to Thursday, high temperatures will end up cooler-than-average, peaking in the low 60s. Skies from there will dry out some during the evening, but another round of light showers is expected to move in with the actual warm front late tonight into early Saturday morning.

Parade of Cold Fronts:

Quickly behind the warm front, temperatures for the first half of the weekend will slowly climb back into the 70s. However, the associated cold front looks to move in by Saturday evening, dropping highs back into the 60s for Sunday. If you have any late-weekend plans, you may need to keep an eye on the radar. Sunday features the possibility for few light showers as well as a chilly afternoon breeze out of the northwest.

Continued Chill:

The big weather headline for next week is the “more intense” cooldown that could follow a secondary backdoor cold front. The cooler air-mass behind this frontal passage will help drop highs into the upper 50s by midweek, with overnight lows POSSIBLY falling into the upper 30s. Much of next week however looks to remain dry as a strong area of high pressure takes hold of our atmosphere.