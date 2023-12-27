Even though it was for a brief time Wednesday, it was nice to see some sunshine following nearly a week stretch of cloudy days. The last six days have recorded cloudy skies, along with drizzle, dense fog, and rain. In fact, on Christmas Day Rockford recorded 0.57 inches of rain making it the second rainiest Christmas on record for Rockford following 1945 when 1.25 inches. In total, there have been 14 cloudy days during the month of December. Despite the cloud cover the month-to-date average temperature is 37.2 degrees, making it the second warmest December on record so far.

Whatever clearing we see through Wednesday evening will fill back in with clouds Wednesday night as low-pressure spins through southern Illinois. A secondary low currently over Michigan will move west across Lake Michigan into Wisconsin, then into Illinois Thursday morning and afternoon. This will bring a period of light snow, mixed in with rain, throughout the day.

Skies will remain cloudy through the afternoon Thursday, as well as Friday morning. By late Friday afternoon we should begin to see a little more sunshine returning Saturday.