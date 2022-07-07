Very Wet Start to July:

Wednesday’s dry afternoon was just what the doctor ordered after we kicked off the week with multiple rounds of thunderstorms.

All in all, the 3-day total at the Rockford International Airport came to 2.39″, which is now tied for the 8th wettest start to July on record. While dry conditions greet us out the door this morning, the potential for showers increases into by sunset.

Few Afternoon Showers:

Thursday starts off on a dry note, with cloud cover increasing towards mid-day. Any showers we see during the later half of the day will be widely-scattered and light in nature. More widespread showers become likely after sunset, and then taking us through most of Thursday night. Just to be safe, have the umbrella on hand today. Similar to yesterday, the thunderstorm and severe potential is very low.

However, an isolated non-severe thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out. With us being on the northern side of a frontal boundary, northeast flow will once again limit our high temperatures to the lower 80s. Showers should wrap up quickly Friday morning, allowing conditions to dry out for the afternoon.

More Comfortable:

Following Friday morning’s cold front, the weather dries out and becomes less humid as we enter the weekend portion of the week.

An area of high pressure will be quick to take over the areas surrounding the Great Lakes. Plenty of sun can be expected Saturday, with a few more clouds floating across the sky on Sunday. Towards the end of the weekend, winds will make a big turn to the south, allowing temperatures to slowly climb into the beginning of next week. Highs peak in the upper 80s Monday ahead of another cold front that will bring highs back in the lower 80s for Tuesday.