Another warm day in the Stateline is helping to provide fuel for a severe weather threat this evening. As of 8:15PM, a line of storms is moving into the area, producing very frequent lightning and heavy rain. While there are no severe storms in the Stateline just yet, some of these stronger cells could produce damaging winds and small hail. Remain weather aware over the next couple hours!

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Stateline under a Level 1/5 Marginal risk for severe weather this evening.

Storms continue to move in from the South and Southwest, potentially producing damaging winds and small hail. Some storms are already in the Stateline, but nothing has reached severe limits yet.

The severe threat will diminish toward midnight, but some gusty winds remain possible in any of these cells even a bit after midnight.