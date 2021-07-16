Few Showers Early, Drying Out for the Weekend

Recent Rainfall:

Woo-hoo! We made it to Friday everyone! With that being said, we’re coming off a wet and soggy stretch of weather as the Rockford Airport observed 1.76″ of rainfall over the past 5 days. Now, you may be asking yourself “why is that even important?”. Well, it’s important because we’ve observed more rainfall during that 5 day span than what was observed during the months of February, March, April, and June (each month separately of course, not combined). We’re not out of the woods just yet. A area of low pressure looks to ride along the cold front to our south, bringing us a slim chance for a light shower or two Friday morning.

Comfy Stretch Ahead:

While our Friday begins with a slim chance for a shower and patchy dense fog, conditions will slowly dry out as we head into the afternoon. The one thing you’ll notice is a big difference in our humidity levels. Yesterday’s cold front shoved the humid air away from the region, resulting in dew points in the upper 50s and low 60s.

So for those heading to City Market later today, it’ll be comfortable. And, clouds will be slowly decreasing throughout the afternoon, leading to some late-day sunshine. With high pressure moving over the Great Lakes, we can expect this dry and comfortable stretch to last into the weekend. Our daily high temperatures look to climb a couple of degrees with each day, topping out in the mid-80s by the end of the weekend.

Outdoor Activities?

Not only does this dry stretch look to stay for the weekend, but models suggests it carries on into the start of next week. This weekend’s area of high pressure just looks to meander around the Stateline, landing in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa by next Tuesday. While the humidity will stick not be much of an issue during the first half of next week, temperatures will continue to rise. We’ll start out the work week in the upper 80s, with the potential for our next 90° day coming on Tuesday. Overall, the next 5 days still look great for any outdoor activities that you have planned.