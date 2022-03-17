First 70-Degree Day:

The big news yesterday weather-wise was we hit the 70-degree mark for the first time this year and for the first time since October 20th. In fact, the Rockford Airport came in with a high of 71°, which lands 24-degrees above the normal high of 47°. I hope you were able to take some time and enjoy it because big changes in our forecast are on the horizon. And these changes all begin with the rain chances that move in later today!

St. Patrick’s Day:

The holiday begins with a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures sitting in the low to mid 40s. Guidance continues to show a cold front sliding through early, which will result in a noticeably cooler afternoon. Winds behind the frontal passage will shift to the north-northwest, limiting regional highs for most in the low 50s.

Moisture streaming in behind this morning’s cold front will bring a chance for a few showers, mainly during the afternoon and evening. This is the lighter of the two chances as a separate and more potent storm system brings a more widespread chance for rain as we move into Friday.

Friday’s Rain:

Forecast models have come into better agreement on the overall track of our late-week system, bringing it into S. Illinois late in the day. Rain to start will fall in scattered fashion, becoming steadier towards the evening commute. With northeast flow firmly in place Friday, temperatures throughout the day will be quite cold, with most struggling to climb out of the 30s.

So there is a chance for some of the precipitation late into the night and into Saturday could fall as a wintry mix or even snow. As the system pulls away from the area, conditions dry out late Saturday, with sunshine and warmer temperatures sliding back in for the first day of Spring on Sunday.