We made it into the mid-60s across the Stateline for high temperatures Saturday afternoon. Clear skies began to give way to a bit more cloud cover through the evening. Clouds continue to increase, only falling to a low of around 40° tonight.

Our forecast for this upcoming Halloween is a bit warmer than normal, with our high coming in around the low 60s for both Sunday and Monday. We are looking at only a few small chances for rain, and those hold off until tomorrow evening and overnight through early Monday morning. Outside of that, we are looking to stay fairly dry. Temperatures fall quickly through the night as the sun goes down, so make sure to have an extra jacket layer with you, especially on Monday night, as temperatures reach the upper 40s by 9PM.

With Halloween just a couple days away, we can look at some numbers of how our Halloweens shape up historically. Our warmest Halloween was 84 degrees back in 1950, while our coldest was in 1917 with a high of only 32 degrees. We came pretty close to that record just a few years ago when it snowed over 3 inches on Halloween back in 2019. Normally, we should see a high temperature around 55 degrees.

We start to see a bit more cloud cover overnight tonight as temperatures fall to around the 40-degree mark overnight.

However, any rain chances will hold off until Sunday evening. A few light sprinkles could work in as early at 9PM. but we likely will stay dry until then. Rain becomes a bit more widespread overnight into Monday morning.

Eventually, rain moves out by Monday, with only a few spots east of the Stateline still seeing rain chances into Monday afternoon.

The 7-Day forecast still shows the warmer trend we hold onto, with temperatures reaching nearly 70 degrees by mid-week, and overnight lows only in the 40s at the coolest. We have a few spotty showers to get through tomorrow, but we look dry through much of next week before rain returns by next weekend.