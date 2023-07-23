Although it is going to be hot this week, we will not be breaking records here in Rockford. On Monday’s date back in the 30s we were at 107 degrees in Rockford! The rest of the week the 25-28th back in the 30s, 50s and in 1916 we were also in the 100s.

Not only are we going to have to worry about temperatures spiking in the 90s, but heat indices will be factored in pretty much every day this week. Monday heat index values will not be even close to how bad we could see them rise Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. If we see heat indices rise to 105, we could see a heat advisory get issued for parts of the Stateline. Make sure to practice heat safety this week.

We did have some patchy fog with high humidity and lots of moisture to work with. Since the sun rose, we are seeing that subside. Yesterday we did see some pretty decent rain up in southern Wisconsin and eastern areas of the Stateline like Rockford and places in Boone, McHenry and northern DeKalb Counties across northern Illinois. With the heat and humidity returning this week returns the daily chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Sunday afternoon and evening we could see a few isolated showers but not as widespread as yesterday or lasting as long.

Temperatures will be in the mid 80s Sunday afternoon with a few clouds moving in during the afternoon and evening. Sunday night we’re down to the lower to mid 60s, not bad considering how warm we will stay overnight after tonight. Then the heat returns! Temperatures are back to near 90 Monday and then into the lower to mid 90s by midweek.