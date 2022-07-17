Low Rain Chances Sunday:

Though much of Saturday remained dry, a weak area of low pressure to our southeast will bring the chance for a few showers to round out the weekend. But in a similar fashion to Saturday, the nature of today’s rain will be widely scattered.

In fact, it’s entirely possible the entire viewing area remains dry but we can’t rule out the chance. Most of the day will be spent under a mostly cloudy sky, with some clearing taking place late. Today’s cloud cover, along with a northeast surface wind, will place high temperatures in the lower 80s. High pressure is then expected to dive southward into the central plains, keeping conditions quiet into our Monday. Overnight, skies remain clear with lows also dropping to seasonable levels, in the lower 60s.

Sun-Filled Monday:

Guidance continues to keep this area of high pressure close by on Monday, allowing for sun-filled skies. Despite a northwest tilt in our winds, highs climb back above-average, with most peaking in the upper 80s.

This upcoming warming trend that will continue into Tuesday with highs back in the lower 90s. It’s also possible that some spots see heat indices in the up towards the triple-digit mark because of slightly higher humidity levels. Otherwise, Tuesday will also be another day filled with sun, with storm chances gradually increasing towards the evening hours. Some may be strong to severe.

Storm Threat Tuesday:

Earlier this morning, the Storm Prediction Center placed the entire Stateline under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5), with a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) displaced to our north across Wisconsin. A potent upper-level system helps drag a cold front into the western Great Lakes, sparking up a round of thunderstorms to our north.

Further south along the frontal boundary, storms won’t be AS organized. However, a few scattered thunderstorms will be possible, with gusty winds and heavy rainfall being the biggest concern. Once the cold front slides through Wednesday morning, a drying trend commences. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday look to feature a good amount of sun, with highs climbing into the lower 90s by Friday!