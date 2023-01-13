Few Slick Spots:

A separate disturbance from the one that resulted in the significant severe outbreak across the deep south brought a couple of snow showers overnight. This, along with any residual moisture will result in a few slick spots during the AM commute.

Aside from that, the cloud cover in place this morning is expected to slowly clear as the day carries on. Now although we do see a decent amount of late-day sunshine, today’s rather chilly northerly breeze will severely restrict highs to the low 30s. Guidance continues to clear out our skies during the late-evening and early-overnight hours. This, along with a light to calm surface wind, will result in a much colder morning for Saturday, with most falling into the upper teens.

Warming Back Up:

It’s also during the overnight hours in which an area of high pressure dives to our south. This will help bring warmer flow to northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, resulting in an upward trend in our temps over the upcoming weekend. Expect a little bit of frost and fog to kick off the day Saturday. Otherwise, plenty of sun will give way to a partly cloudy sky by the afternoon.

Highs, because of said wind shift, will land closer to the 40-degree mark. Temperatures jump a few more degrees for Sunday, peaking in the low to possibly mid 40s under a partly cloudy sky. Clouds will then increase Sunday as our next storm system glides across the central plains. With it comes our next chance for some rain.

Active Week Ahead:

Before heading to bed Sunday evening, make sure to dust off the rain gear and place somewhere easily accessible. Rain begins in a scattered fashion late Sunday night, with shower chances remaining likely throughout much of Monday. Monday not only features our best precipitation chance in the near future, but it’s also the day in which temperatures will be the warmest. Expect highs to peak in the mid to upper 40s.

On the backside of this early-week storm, winds turn to the northwest, cooling highs a bit for Tuesday. But the carousel of storm systems continue as another is slated to bring impacts late in the week. According to forecast models this morning, this event will start out as rain, with a changeover to a wintry mix by Thursday. With it being more than 5 days out, there is time for the forecast to change. But it’s definitely something to monitor.