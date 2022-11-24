Thanksgiving Forecast:

In my opinion, Wednesday’s weather was a perfect 10 out of 10. Especially when you compare it to what we typically see in late-November. Under a sun-filled sky from beginning to end, high temperatures peaked in the mid to upper 50s. Now, I wish I could say more of the same weather was on tap for the Thanksgiving holiday. But unfortunately, that won’t be the case.

In fact, today features a lot more cloud cover and the potential for a few showers thanks to our next frontal passage. Thankfully, the nature of today’s rain will be spotty and light as most of the atmospheric moisture will be straddled to the developing low pressure system over the southern plains. All in all, travel impacts will be very minimal. Despite the cloud cover, highs will still manage to climb into the upper 40s, close to the 50-degree mark.

Sunshine Returns:

Conditions slowly improve following this evening’s cold front, with clouds decreasing into the early stages of Friday. This will result in a more sun-filled forecast for those heading out for Black Friday, with highs peaking in the upper 40s. As we await the arrival of our next storm system, our forecast remains tranquil into the first half of the weekend.

Saturday begins on a sun-filled note, with clouds gathering up into the afternoon. Along for the ride may come a low chance for a spotty shower or two. However, it’s not until Saturday evening and Saturday night in which we really see our chance for showers increase. A sigh of relief for those who plan to attend this year’s edition of Stroll on State.

Soggy Sunday:

Sunday looks to be a soggy one, especially during the early portions of the day. As this weekend’s rain-maker pulls away, expect conditions to dry out late in the day into Sunday night. However, with cloud cover sticking around and with a northwest surface wind in place, high temperatures will be limited to the low 40s. The weather from there remains dry and seasonable for Monday, with rain chances increasing towards midweek.