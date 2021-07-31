Few Storms Possible Overnight, Remaining Hazy & Cool into Next Week

Few Storms Overnight:

A cold front sliding in from the north will bring the Stateline an opportunity to see a few thunderstorms early Saturday night. In the latest severe outlook, the Storm Prediction Center has brought the Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) southward into northern Illinois, with strong wind being the main concern with any strong to severe storm. Thunderstorm chances remain isolated, with chances being best between sunset and 2AM. Otherwise, much of the overnight hours look to remain dry and comfortable, with temperatures falling back into low 60s.

Widespread Haze Likely:

Another important component to the forecast moving forward is going to be thick haze caused by the smoke from the wildfires up in Canada. Wind flow both at the surface and in the upper-levels remain dominate out of the north-northwest overnight, allowing for a thicker concentration of smoke to track into the Stateline by early Sunday morning. With that being said, expect hazy skies to stick around for much of Sunday, with temperatures remaining cool in the upper 70s. Despite there being mostly sunny skies, conditions will appear milky with some hazy sunsets. Air quality will not be greatly affected, however those who are sensitive may noticed some irritation as the thickest of the smoke hovers over us.

Remaining Cool:

Widespread haze won’t necessarily be a big issue on Monday, but it will be a bit more noticeable as we head into Tuesday. Thanks to the cold front that slides through Sunday morning, temperatures look to remain cooler-than-average into early next week. Highs will once again top out in the upper 70s Monday afternoon, with temperatures climbing closer to average by Tuesday. Rain chances remain very slim. Aside from tonight’s isolated chance, a slight chance here and there will be possible next week. But as for the foreseeable future, there’s no sign for us to see a soaking rain event.