Cold Front Tuesday:

The work week kicked off with a little more heat and humidity thanks to an organized southwest breeze. Even so, humidity levels Monday weren’t too terrible, with highs peaking in the mid to upper 80s. South to southwest flow remained in place overnight, resulting in a noticeably warmer start. Tagging along with this morning’s warmth will be the potential for an isolated shower or non-severe thunderstorm.

From there, expect much of our Tuesday to remain dry under a mix of clouds and sun. Forecast models do show our next cold front sliding in from the north sometime during the afternoon. Additional showers and thunderstorms will be possible, especially wherever the front ends up. Right now, the greatest risk appears to be along and south of I-88.

The Storm Prediction Center has remained consistent with today’s severe threat, leaving much of the region under a level 1 Marginal risk. Should any storm become severe, strong winds, hail, and heavy rainfall would be the primary concerns.

Wednesday’s Threat:

Storm potential will take a short break after sunset. However, this is when we’ll turn our attention to the west where additional thunderstorms are likely to develop. These storms will become the primary focus for thunderstorms potential Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

However, the highest impacts will all be dependent on how far south today’s cold front ends up. If the front pushes further south of the Stateline, that would mean the greatest storm threat Wednesday morning would also end up to the south. However, if the cold front ends up further north, portions of the region could have a line of strong to severe storms move through Wednesday morning between 7AM-12PM.

Again, the biggest concern would be strong winds, followed by heavy rainfall. In a similar fashion to today, the Storm Prediction Center has the entire area under a level 1 Marginal Risk, with a level 2 Slight Risk in place directly to our south.

In their discussion, they do mention the biggest uncertainty being the position of the front. Forecast models keep this frontal boundary to our south until Friday when it lifts northward as a warm front. Temperatures during this time are slated to peak in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity also climbing, reaching humid levels.