First 80 degree day Tuesday; Showers and storms soon return

Under a mostly clear sky Tuesday afternoon temperatures soared into the upper 70s and low 80s, with Rockford reaching 81 degrees for the first time this year. On average, our first 80 degree day typically occurs towards the end of April. Temperatures Tuesday felt more like mid June, rather than the beginning of April. We’ll have one more ‘mild’ day before temperatures cool by the end of the week and weekend.

Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday night as a light southerly breeze holds temperatures in the mid 50s. Low pressure developing over eastern Colorado will slowly meander east and northeast during the day Wednesday. Skies will likely feature more cloud cover during the afternoon but highs should still be able to climb into the mid 70s. We may even reach 80 degrees if there is enough clearing and dry hours. But the chance for rain mid-day may hold temperatures down a bit.

Scattered showers have developed over central and western Iowa Tuesday evening and will slowly move east and northeast with time Wednesday morning. It’s possible that some of those showers may skim parts of the area during the morning, but there remains a slightly higher chance for rain and thunder to move in during the afternoon. The rain Wednesday will come in waves; the first arriving during the afternoon, followed by more widespread rainfall Wednesday night.

The risk for severe weather remains highest west and south of the Stateline from Iowa, down through Louisiana. If, however, thunderstorms move through during peak heating in the afternoon, there could be a stronger wind gust or two locally.

The second wave of rain is expected to move through during the late evening and overnight as the main low pressure system moves into Iowa. Scattered showers are then expected to continue during the day Thursday. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with highs in the 60s through the remainder of the week and weekend.