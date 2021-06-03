First 90° Day Since Last August on Tap for the Weekend

Quickly Moving Into Summer:

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. If you don’t like the current weather pattern, just wait a week. Late last week, a strong cold front pushed through the entire central United States, allowing a cold air-mass to sink down from the Canadian Prairies. Morning lows for both Thursday and Friday were similar to what we typically see during the middle of April. Yikes! But thankfully, that is NOT the case as we approach the first weekend of meteorological summer.

Home

Toasty Thursday:

The Stateline is waking up to another sun-filled and refreshing start, with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 50s. No need for a jacket, but be sure to have a pair of sunglasses and a bottle of sunscreen if you plan on being outside today.

With an area of high pressure locked over the Great Lakes region, sunshine is likely early on in the day. Guidance continues to show to a few more clouds swinging in as we approach the evening commute, with skies turning mostly cloudy around sunset. This is all in response to a weak disturbance that is currently bringing a batch of showers to portions of northern Minnesota and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Today remains dry, but an isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out overnight as this disturbance slides to our northeast. Friday looks to begin with a few lingering clouds, but sunshine makes a triumphant return for the end of the work week.

Weekend Outlook:

Not only will this dry spell continue, temperatures continue to move up the thermometer as we head into the upcoming weekend. As a strong ridge of high pressure expands over the western and central United States, temperatures will soar back into the upper 80s by Friday afternoon. Even warmer weather gets underway as we head into Saturday and Sunday. Southwest winds may become a bit breezy over the weekend, with top gusts approaching 25 mph. This will help push our high temperatures in the low 90s, a territory in which we haven’t ventured into since August 28th of last year.

Unfortunately, this ridge of high pressure will keep away any chances for the Stateline to see some much needed rainfall, worsening the current drought situation. Slightly higher chances arrive early next week, with a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday.