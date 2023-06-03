Temperatures Friday afternoon warmed into the upper 80s and low 90s area wide, with Rockford reaching 90 degrees for the first time this year. Saturday’s high temperature will be just a little warmer, climbing to 91 degrees.

On average, Rockford usually experiences its first 90-degree high around June 5th. The earliest was recorded April 10th, 1930 and the latest was September 1st, 2008. Sunshine will prevail for most of the afternoon with a few cumulus clouds developing during that time.

There remains a small chance for an isolated shower during the afternoon, but coverage will be less than Friday. Most locations will likely remain dry. We will see a little more cloud cover during the overnight as temperatures dip into the low 60s. Highs on Sunday won’t be quite as hot, but temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 80s. A cold front early in the week will bring temperatures closer to the average for the beginning of June, but it looks like temperatures will warm once again by the end of the week and upcoming weekend.